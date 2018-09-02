MU Receives $2 Million from Enterprise Holdings

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Tuesday it received an unrestricted gift of $2 million from St. Louis based Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental company.

"The money will be used to further scholarships and research in the area of sustainability. It can support graduate students, faculty efforts and conferences with key international experts in this area," said MU Chancellor Brady Deaton.

The research addresses energy issues in areas such as bio-fuels, biomass, and energy efficiency.

The initiative will also examine energy policy and its implications, business models, and the cultural and social consequences of energy uses and production, according to a press release by MU.

Enterprise Holdings currently employs more than 600 MU alumni and has strong ties with MU.

"It was an enterprise opportunity to partner not only with a good customer, but also to support one of our flagship institutions here in our state," said Carolyn Kindle, Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

Brady Deaton explained the gift will benefit faculty and students.