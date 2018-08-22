MU receives $25 million gift from Kinder Foundation

COLUMBIA- MU recieved a $25 million gift from the Kinder Foundation Thursday morning. The money will establish the Kinder Institute to support study of political thought and history.

The institute will support research and scholarships of MU faculty, graduate and undergraduate students regarding history and theory of constitutional democracy.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin announced the gift and said it helps support MU's mission for education on government.

"One of MU's primary missions as a state university is to promote and provide education on our government and its history," Loftin said. "To understand the present, we have to understand the past."

Rich Kinder is co-founder of Kinder Morgan Inc., the third largest energy company in North America based on enterprise value. The Kinder Foundation previously donated $1.67 million to create the Kinder Forum at MU, which will now be called the Kinder Institute. Vice Chancellor for Advancement Tom Hiles said the gift helps a new MU campaign called "Mizzou: Our Time to Lead".

"Mr. Kinder's business acumen and leadership are inspiring," Hiles said. "We could not be more grateful for his investment in our endowment, a main priority of this campaign."

The gift is the third largest academic gift for MU.