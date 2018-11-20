MU receives donation for cancer research

COLUMBIA - MU will receive a donation Thursday for cancer research.

The donor and the amount of the donation will remain anonymous until the time of the event.

The donation comes the same day a progress report was issued to state lawmakers showing Missouri's progress in the fight against cancer.

It showed a growing trend in care aimed at increasing patient comfort. This type of care can improve quality of life, provide better health outcomes, and lower costs.

The report also urges people to check themselves for breast and cervical for early detection. Breast and cervical cancer will account for 15 percent of new cancer cases in Missouri.