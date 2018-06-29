MU Receives Grant to Assist Missouri Food Pantries

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri has received a 5-year, $500,000 grant to research and assist eight rural food pantries in northeast and central Missouri.

MU received the grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health and will use the funds to develop ideas and activities that can be used at other pantries around the state.

The work will be coordinated by the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security (ICFS), the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), and the Health Communication Research Center (HCRC). The ICFS and HCRC are currently holding meetings with the first two pantries, located in St. James and in Shelby County.

According to MU, Missouri is ranked seventh in the nation for food insecurity, which is a lack of money or resources on hand to to obtain nutritious foods. The state also has the fifth highest rate of child food insecurity.

Through the partnership, MU will work to increase the availability of healthy foods and nutrition education in food pantries in the state. MU will also look to provide gardening resources and gardening educational materials with the grant.