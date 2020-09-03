MU receives nearly $3 million in funding for rural medical education

COLUMBIA- The MU School of Medicine received a $2.8 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

This award is in addition to grants totaling nearly $5 million issued by HRSA last year, which was the largest award for rural medicine in the school’s history.

Associate Dean for rural health at the School of Medicine Kathleen Quinn, PhD said, “This funding will contribute significantly to a long-term, state-wide impact in Missouri."

The money will allow multiple departments and centers at the School of Medicine and MU Extension to increase the number of doctors in Missouri. It will also assist in addressing the physician shortages in rural parts of the state.

The additional funding will be used throughout the year to develop new rural programs and upgrade equipment and software used in existing programs.