MU Recommends Students in Japan Return to U.S.

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri asked its nine students in Japan Friday to return to the United States. The U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning strongly recommending all U.S. citizens leave Japan because of the uncertain situation at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

KOMU spoke with Christian Basi of the MU News Bureau. Basi said three of the nine students studying abroad in Japan have already come back to the States. He said the university is working to get the remaining six back to America.

Travis Worsowicz, an MU journalism student studying in Toyko, skyped with KOMU. Worsowicz said the Journalism Study Abroad office bought him a return ticket to his home state in Portland, OR.

He said if Missouri cancelled the study abroad program, he would be on his own in Toyko without MU's support. MU bought him a flight to return back to Japan on April 11, in hopes that the U.S. Department of State's travel warning will be lifted.

Worsowicz said he's one of the last students in his program's area to leave Toyko, including students from California, Canada and France.

The University of Kansas had a news release on its website stating its 10 students have also been asked to return to the U.S.