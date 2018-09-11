MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday.

To start the ceremony, the Switzler Hall bells rang 17 times to signify the 17-year anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright laid a wreath in front of the columns on the Francis Quadrangle.

In a speech, Cartwright said the absence that day created cannot ever be filled.

"Seventeen years may seem like a long time, but for the families and friends who lost someone, that day is never far away. It's a reminder of the last time they saw their loved ones, waved goodbye to them or spoke to them on the phone," Cartwright said.

Cartwight said no matter where people were on 9/11, they were united in grief for those who died.

"All of us, who are old enough, remember exactly where we were and what we were doing 17 years ago today," he said.

Columbia's fire department assistant chief remembers where he was the day of the attack. Jerry Jenkins had just gotten off duty with CFD. He recalls thinking the first crash into the Twin Towers was just a bad accident. Then, he said, it became obvious it was a terrorist attack.

"We will never forget that day. That's what this ceremony and the chancellor placing the wreath is in honor of those folks. It really displays the love and affection and comradery that we have as a community," Jenkins said.

MU student Kayla Wetzel has no memory of that day. She was only 1 year old, but learned about it every year in school.

"I remember one year we were asked to contemplate why anyone would want to hurt somebody, and specifically, so many people," Wetzel said. "That's when I realized the scope of things."

Wetzel said she feels connected to the tragedy, since visiting the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

"Standing next to the pools where these huge towers used to stand and they're just not there anymore, and knowing all those people that are engraved on the pool aren't here," she said. "It's just a hard thing to think about."

Even though she never knew any of the victims, she said it is important to remember them.

"For somebody, they're somebody," Wetzel said.

Wetzel said she is thankful the university is willing to recognize the anniversary.

"I do think it's important to commemorate and honor the victims and the first responders and all the people that, willingly and unwillingly, sacrificed their lives for freedom," she said. "On that day and every day after."

Jenkins said seeing young people at the ceremony shows how tragedies bring communities together.

"It really changed the dynamics of how our country moved forward through a lot of means, and us as first responders, a lot of us didn't know the 343 firefighters that died and the other thousands that died, but it really touches you," he said.

CFD brought a fire truck and hung up an American flag to symbolize what the anniversary means to the Columbia community, according to Jenkins.

Cartwright said the event is reflective of MU's commitment to community.