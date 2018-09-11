MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony

2 hours 15 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. 

To start the ceremony, the Switzler Hall bells rang 17 times to signify the 17-year anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright laid a wreath in front of the columns on the Francis Quadrangle. 

In a speech, Cartwright said the absence that day created cannot ever be filled.

"Seventeen years may seem like a long time, but for the families and friends who lost someone, that day is never far away. It's a reminder of the last time they saw their loved ones, waved goodbye to them or spoke to them on the phone," Cartwright said.

Cartwight said no matter where people were on 9/11, they were united in grief for those who died. 

"All of us, who are old enough, remember exactly where we were and what we were doing 17 years ago today," he said.

Columbia's fire department assistant chief remembers where he was the day of the attack. Jerry Jenkins had just gotten off duty with CFD. He recalls thinking the first crash into the Twin Towers was just a bad accident. Then, he said, it became obvious it was a terrorist attack. 

"We will never forget that day. That's what this ceremony and the chancellor placing the wreath is in honor of those folks. It really displays the love and affection and comradery that we have as a community," Jenkins said. 

MU student Kayla Wetzel has no memory of that day. She was only 1 year old, but learned about it every year in school. 

"I remember one year we were asked to contemplate why anyone would want to hurt somebody, and specifically, so many people," Wetzel said. "That's when I realized the scope of things." 

Wetzel said she feels connected to the tragedy, since visiting the 9/11 memorial in New York City. 

"Standing next to the pools where these huge towers used to stand and they're just not there anymore, and knowing all those people that are engraved on the pool aren't here," she said. "It's just a hard thing to think about." 

Even though she never knew any of the victims, she said it is important to remember them. 

"For somebody, they're somebody," Wetzel said. 

Wetzel said she is thankful the university is willing to recognize the anniversary. 

"I do think it's important to commemorate and honor the victims and the first responders and all the people that, willingly and unwillingly, sacrificed their lives for freedom," she said. "On that day and every day after." 

Jenkins said seeing young people at the ceremony shows how tragedies bring communities together. 

"It really changed the dynamics of how our country moved forward through a lot of means, and us as first responders, a lot of us didn't know the 343 firefighters that died and the other thousands that died, but it really touches you," he said. 

CFD brought a fire truck and hung up an American flag to symbolize what the anniversary means to the Columbia community, according to Jenkins. 

Cartwright said the event is reflective of MU's commitment to community. 

More News

Grid
List

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
11 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 82°
5pm 82°
6pm 80°
7pm 77°