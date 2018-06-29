MU Research Develops Farm Safety Smart Phone Tool

COLUMBIA - Cell-phone toting farmers caught in dangerous tractor rollovers may soon be able to more easily signal for help thanks to a new smart phone application in development at the University of Missouri.

The MU app uses GPS sensors to detect rollovers. The program then sends automatic email and phone alerts with the accident coordinates to an emergency contact.

The Vehicle Rollover Prevention Education Training Emergency Reporting System was developed by Bulent Koc, an assistant professor of agricultural systems management.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health says that tractor rollovers are the leading cause of death among farmers, killing 250 people each year.

Koc says he hopes to also apply the reporting system on other vehicles such construction rigs, snowmobiles and military equipment.