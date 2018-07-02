MU Research Technology Park Plans Unveiled

The park will make use of university land south of Columbia. Researchers will be able to develop many new products at MU's first technology park.

The park will be about 58 acres of high tech companies located near Highway 63 and New Haven Road. The idea behind the park is to transfer research into real products.

"We're planning it to be a living place where the fruits of the research that happen on this campus at the Unversity of Missouri here in Columbia can actually take root, grow, and be real businesses that are actually outcomes and results from the research here on campus," UM VP of Research and economic development John Gardner said.

The first phase of the project is already fully functional. At the MU campus faculty can develop ideas and send them through the new process.

The second phase is an incubator at Reactor field where researchers can set up their ideas on a small scale. If the concepts survive there, they go to the third phase, full-fledged production at the technology park.

"The day the incubator opens, right now we are probably going to have tenants for every square foot of that particular incubator, so there is a laundry list of faculty and ideas that are right now waiting for that space to open," Gardner said.

The range of ideas come from all over the campus, from agriculture to engineering to veterinary medicine. Organizers say the demand is there so now they have to get busy building. Lindsey carpenter researchers say it will take about two years to get the research ready to test, and another two years to get it through the incubator stage.