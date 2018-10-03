MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry

9 hours 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories
By: The Associated Press
Image via MU Division of Biological Sciences

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to new drugs and biofuels have been named winners of the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Half of the 9-million-kronor ($1.01 million) prize goes to Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology. The other half is shared by George Smith of the University of Missouri and Gregory Winter of the MRC molecular biology lab in Cambridge, England.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which chose the winners on Wednesday, said Arnold conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes, whose uses include "more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemical substances such as pharmaceuticals and the production of renewable fuels."

Smith developed a method to evolve new proteins and Winter used the method to evolve antibodies, which are disease-fighting proteins in the blood.

The first pharmaceutical based on Winter's work was approved for use in 2002 and is employed to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel diseases, the academy said.

Reached by The Associated Press Wednesday, Smith credited others for the work that led to his breakthrough.

"Very few research breakthroughs are novel. Virtually all of them build on what went on before. It's happenstance. That was certainly the case with my work," he said. "Mine was an idea in a line of research that built very naturally on the lines of research that went before."

Smith said he learned of the prize in a pre-dawn phone call from Stockholm. "It's a standard joke that someone with a Swedish accent calls and says you won! But there was so much static on the line, I knew it wasn't any of my friends," he said.

The medicine prize was awarded Monday to American and Japanese researchers. Scientists from the United States, Canada and France shared the physics prize Tuesday.

On Tuesday, researchers from the United States, Canada and France were awarded the physics prize for advances in laser technologies.

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is to be announced Friday. No literature prize will be awarded this year. The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, honoring the man who endowed the five Nobel Prizes, will be revealed on Oct. 8.

___

Heintz reported from Moscow. Malcolm Ritter and Chris Chester in New York contributed to this story.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
COLE COUNTY – In an exclusive interview with KOMU, the mother of Charon Session spoke out against the reduction in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The 26-year-old Missouri woman charged with intentionally driving her children into the Kansas River waived her... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:25:52 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials from the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate died on Tuesday afternoon. Sixty-six-year-old John... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's office said Joseph McKenna, the suspect in a tri-state drug deal operation that... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
(CNN) -- Missouri says it has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders, including hundreds of convicted rapists and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 12:17:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Possible school redistricting worries parents
Possible school redistricting worries parents
COLUMBIA – Population growth has caused Columbia Public Schools to add a new middle school and parents are worried their... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
COLUMBIA - If you have a teen starting to drive soon, you have a chance to learn about how to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas issued a statement to the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) on Wednesday morning... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY- FEMA will send the first national presidential alert on Wednesday afternoon as a test of the Wireless Emergency... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 3:36:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
COLUMBIA -- Books N Bags, a new reading program founded in Columbia, emphasizes giving kids choices to try to inspire... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents who live downtown have safety concerns after recent crime and shootings. At around 3 a.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
MOBERLY - About two weeks of in and out AT&T service in Moberly has residents demanding answers from their cell... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - A grieving mother spoke out on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News. Surrounded... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation for making a bomb threat... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
COLUMBIA - A longtime guardian of Carl DeBrodie said she is not surprised by the dismissal of the Department of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
JEFFERSON CITY - A victim advocate said Tuesday she is not surprised to hear there are at least 5,424 untested... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander announced in a letter Tuesday he has withdrawn his candidacy to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 88°
6pm 86°
7pm 84°
8pm 82°