MU researcher finds silver can combat deadly staph infection

2 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, March 05 2017 Mar 5, 2017 Sunday, March 05, 2017 7:30:00 PM CST March 05, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Research by a University of Missouri dean has discovered a new way to fight MRSA, a strain of staph bacteria that kills 20,000 Americans every year.

MRSA can be a life-threatening obstacle for surgeons and physicians during invasive procedures. If MRSA comes into contact with an open wound, it can spread quickly, destroying tissue and even bone.

What Elizabeth Loboa, dean of MU's College of Engineering, and her team of researchers discovered was a way to slow and prevent the spread of MRSA with the use of microscopic pieces of silver, while still regenerating bone.

Before looking into MRSA, Loboa had already been researching tissue engineering and regenerative medicine for almost 20 years, focusing on bone-forming stem cells. She began lab research in 2003, perfecting biomaterial to hold regenerative stem cells for placement in the body, known as scaffolding.

Loboa was afraid that during her stem cell procedures, patients could be at a higher risk of contracting MRSA. Her search for a MRSA-fighting material that wouldn't kill host stem cells led her to silver.

"It is harder for bacteria to evolve resistance to silver because silver ions really work from a different pathway. They almost mechanically disrupt the cellular machinery of these bacteria." Loboa said.

Once inserted into the wound, the scaffolding decomposes harmlessly in the body, giving time for the stem cells to grow into human cells. By adding silver ions to the biodegradable fibers, they could regenerate tissue and combat MRSA at the same time. 

MRSA infections, or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, develop when staph bacteria has become resistant to antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections.

"From an evolutionary perspective, [bacteria] can evolve quickly to stressors in their environment," Loboa said.

MRSA became resistant overtime to antibiotics through prescription misuse and overuse.

"You just expose these bacteria enough to the same type of antibiotics over and over again and it just pushes them down that evolutionary pathway to become resistant," Loboa said.

Loboa didn't consider MRSA could be an issue for stem cell regeneration until her daughter contracted it in 2010.

"She came home from a camp with a sore on her leg that was really painful. It got really red and inflamed, and then it opened up, and it didn't look good," Loboa said. "I had not even thought about that from the standpoint of my research until my daughter came home with the infection."

MRSA infects almost 90,000 Americans every year. The bacteria has also seen a recent rise in cases as the infection has become more and more community acquired. The bacteria began as a complication on the operating table, but now it's just as easy to contract it through basic skin contact.

"Community acquired can happen from contact with someone who had an open sore," said Dwight Jones, a nurse practitioner for Urgent Care. "People that work out at gyms all the time, a lot of them I see coming in with MRSA."

Loboa said that eventually, her discoveries can make their way into every doctor's office and hospital to assist in the treatment of MRSA.

"I think this could be used in all sorts of bandages, and you don't ever need to remove these." Loboa said.

"Anything to help. Boy, if there's something that's effective that we could prescribe in an out-patient setting, that would be wonderful," Jones said.

Loboa's treatment fibers are currently being tested on animals, specifically pigs who share similar skin to humans.

"You need to be really careful that you've optimized your design, and everything you can possibly do in the lab before you go to an animal study." Loboa said. "Pig skin is the gold standard relative to human skin."

If studies continue to be successful, MU officials could request federal authority to begin human clinical trials within the next few years.

More News

Grid
List

MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is teaming up with a major player in the ride-share industry as part of this year's 'Drive... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Governor Parson considers special session
Governor Parson considers special session
SEDALIA – Governor Mike Parson told reporters Thursday he is considering a special session. The session would involve tax... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:14:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
UPDATE: Infant found dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a body found in north Columbia Thursday as an infant less than one year old.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

CPS goes back to school with more kids than ever
CPS goes back to school with more kids than ever
COLUMBIA - As students start at or return to school, enrollment at Columbia Public schools continues to rise. The... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
Armed man stopped at Missouri Walmart: bad timing, no regret
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who walked into a Missouri Walmart with loaded weapons and wearing body armor acknowledges... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
Missouri election officials clap back over abortion petition
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri election officials are defending how they handled a petition to put new abortion restrictions... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:32:57 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
MU police arrest man for exposing himself, kicking officer
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman, then... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:09:48 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
UPDATE: Police find body of missing Overland Park woman
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — UPDATE: Police have found the body Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, according to our sister station KSHB . ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
Man charged with kidnapping dead Missouri woman's children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is charged with kidnapping the 4-year-old daughter of a woman whose body... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:39:20 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
Attorney: Man's Walmart 'stunt' leaves woman badly injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — An attorney says a 74-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after a Missouri police officer... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
US judge orders parole changes for juveniles jailed for life
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered sweeping changes to how Missouri's parole board treats prisoners sentenced... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:10:53 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
Hy-Vee warns of security problem with credit card readers
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based grocery store chain is warning customers about what it says is a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
UPDATE: SILVER alert cancelled for missing man
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Troopers have cancelled an endangered SILVER advisory issued Wednesday. the man is home and safe. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Day care providers question restrictions from new law
Day care providers question restrictions from new law
COLUMBIA - Licensed at-home day care providers met Wednesday, Aug. 14 to voice their concerns with Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Returning students fill downtown, boost business
Returning students fill downtown, boost business
COLUMBIA - The Columbia population increased today as college students started to move back for the school year. More people... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 81°
1pm 83°
2pm 84°
3pm 84°