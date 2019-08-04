MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class

COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in recent years.

In 2017, it had enough empty dorm rooms to open for rent on Mizzou football weekends. Just two years later, Res Life is working with three Columbia apartment complexes for overflow housing. Two of those, UCentre and RISE apartments, are located near campus.

"We work hard to make sure students have a seamless transition no matter if they're living in the heart of campus, or in the overflow housing," MU spokesperson Liz McCune said.

McCune also said recent rumors that certain freshmen will be living in rearranged study rooms are untrue.

"That is something we've done in the past. We need to be flexible to meet the needs of our students. But at this time, all students are assigned to a traditional room." McCune said.

In April, KOMU reported that the school was facing a potential housing shortage because of increased enrollment.

All first-year students are required to live on campus.