MU Responds to ESPN Outside the Lines Story

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri issued a news release Sunday morning regarding information that was revealed in the ESPN Outside the Lines report related to former student-athlete Sasha Menu Courey. MU states names of individuals who might have information regarding the alleged assault were in the report.

According to the release: "After review of this new information which was previously unavailable to MU, it was determined that the alleged assault occurred off campus, and therefore lies within the jurisdiction of CPD. The university will assist CPD in any way possible as they conduct their investigation."

MU's Office Student Conduct also says that it issued a letter to Menu Courey's parents on January 28, 2013 asking if they had any information and if they wanted an investigation to occur, but the parents did not respond. They also say that ESPN refused to share the names of anyone who they claimed knew about the alleged assault.

The University says there will be no further comments on the investigation since it has now been turned over to Columbia police.