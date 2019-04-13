MU ROTC receives air support from Chinook helicopter

1 day 4 hours 34 minutes ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 9:29:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News
By: John Pottebaum, KOMU 8 Reporter
MU Cadets load into the helicopter at East Field just north of E Stadium Blvd.

COLUMBIA — ROTC cadets at MU were treated to a special training exercise Friday morning.

A Chinook transport helicopter flew in to take the cadets from MU's campus to the National Guard's training site in Macon.

The chopper arrived from Overland Park, Kansas, to conduct the exercise.

One battalion commander was happy the officers in training were able to have the experience.

"Not every ROTC program gets to do this. Our colonel pulled a lot of strings so that we would be able to see what it is like in an active duty environment with real equipment that we don't always get day-to-day for labs and during training during the school year," Kimberly Woods said.

The cadets were shuttled in four groups to Macon.

They were supposed to be transported by two helicopters, but one of the choppers was grounded for maintenance just before takeoff in Overland Park. 

The MU cadets will partner with others from Truman and Lincoln universities for the rest of the training.

MU's cadets are expected back to Columbia by the end of the day Sunday.

Woods said the opportunity to use real equipment is irreplaceable. 

"We get to see what we are actually going to be doing, and it makes it more real for sure," Woods said.

