MU's Alcohol Prevention Program Gets National Attention

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Wellness Resource Center announced Wednesday the number of students engaging in binge drinking has decreased by 25 percent over five years. The U.S. Department of Education recognized the Wellness Resource Center as a "model program." The center was also given a $130,000 grant to begin a new project.



The center plans to begin the "Life Is Not a Spectator Sport" program with the money to encourage students to stop their friends and classmates from participating in risky behaviors.



According to the Wellness Resource Center's annual survey, over the past five years the program saw:



-25% decrease in binge drinking (five or more drinks in one sitting).

-24% decrease in binge drinking for students under 21.

-71% decrease in students purchasing alcohol without having ID checked.

-73% decrease in underage students getting alcohol from someone they knew at the bar.



The prevention program focuses on encouraging students to make responsible decisions and fostering relationships within the campus and community.



The Department of Education recognizes five universities around the nation that has a program showing it has made a significant impact on the campus community and that can be implemented successfully on other campuses.



