MU's annual Homecoming celebration causes traffic

COLUMBIA- Drivers can expect increased traffic in Columbia downtown and by the football stadium on game days.

Traffic was stalled for much of the morning on College Avenue and Broadway as alumni and fans filled the streets to watch the Homecoming parade.

Vehicles traveling north-bound on Providence Road will now be required to turn west on Stadium Boulevard. Fans returning home to Kansas City or St. Louis are encouraged to use the I-70 express which is located west-bound on Stadium Blvd.

COMO Connect buses also offers a variety of routes for Mizzou games. Pre-game and post-game routes will begin two hours before kick-off to take fans to and from Faurot Field. A fee of $1.50 does apply each way or riders can use their COMO Connect bus pass. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on the buses.

