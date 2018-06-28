MU's campus gets a new look

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri completed its renovation of Lafferre Hall a little over 2 years after Governor Jay Nixon approved the project.

Nixon approved the state's issuance of $38.5 million in October of 2014 after taking a tour of the building. Demolition of the renovated areas began in May 2015.

The renovations include the addition of classrooms, conference rooms, study spaces, and a coffee shop that will be ran by MU's Campus Dining Services.

“If we are going to keep up at the state level, at the national level, we have got to make sure that we are providing our faculty and our students with the world class infrastructure and facilities that are critical to advancing technology and translating the technologies that we develop in the university into products that actually help people," said Elizabeth Laboa, dean of the College of Engineering.

The project also included many energy saving measures including an active air quality monitoring system and new automatic lighting.

MU held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the renovations and speakers included Laboa, Governor Jay Nixon, UM System Interim President Mike Middleton, and MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley.