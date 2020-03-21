MU's Cartwright picked as next UCF leader pending approval

1 day 27 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 2:57:00 PM CDT March 20, 2020 in News
By: Galen Bacharier, Missourian

COLUMBIA - Chancellor Alexander Cartwright was selected as the next president of the University of Central Florida on Friday. The vote by UCF's Board of Trustees will need final approval by the Florida Board of Governors.

It was not immediately known whether Cartwright would take the job if approved.

Cartwright, who has served as MU chancellor since 2017, was selected by the UCF Board of Trustees by a unanimous vote. He would take the reins and continue to don black and gold for one of the largest public universities in the country, which has over 69,000 students and more than 13,500 employees, according to UCF's website.

Cartwright joined one other finalist — Cato Laurencin, professor and former dean of the University of Connecticut’s School of Medicine — for final interviews with the UCF Board of Trustees on Friday. Finalist David Brenner, vice chancellor for health sciences at the University of California, San Diego, withdrew from consideration Wednesday.

Fielding questions via livestream from the UCF Board of Trustees on Friday morning, Cartwright spoke on issues ranging from research funding, improved communication and social media presence and budgeting, as well as testifying on his leadership and communication style.

In the deliberations that followed, trustees praised Cartwright's experience in top administrative roles, relationships with faculty and staff and direct style of communication. In the end, the board agreed that the best indicator was how they fit in at UCF — a measure that Cartwright fulfilled for a majority of trustees.

He would depart MU in the midst of a spring that has been anything but ordinary, as the nationwide spread of COVID-19 led the University of Missouri System to move classes to online-only for the rest of the semester and later shut down campuses entirely.

UCF faces challenges of its own, including a shaky relationship with Florida's state legislature after using $100 million in leftover operation funds for construction. That's a violation of state rules, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Former UCF president Dale Whittaker resigned in February 2019 after just 236 days on the job, following the discovery of the university's misappropriation of operating funds.

Cartwright's role in the UCF presidential search has been unorthodox — he did not formally submit his application until Tuesday night, according to the Orlando Sentinel, though he had been courted by members of the university's board of trustees for weeks. In a previous emergency Board of Trustees meeting, Cartwright was referred to as "an individual we've been hoarding for many, many weeks now," and a "high visibility individual," according to UCF student publication Knight News.

A consultant for the search committee had described the process as "rather tenacious, on the verge of stalking him," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The board skirting Florida open meetings and records laws by courting Cartwright one-on-one, as well as their rapid selection process, has drawn the ire of both students and faculty at UCF.

Thirty UCF student senators penned a letter to the Board of Trustees March 14 criticizing the university's conducting of the search process while students are away from campus due to the spread of COVID-19. The letter called the decision "clear evidence that students' voices are not a priority." The search committee's decision to introduce Cartwright after a list of finalists had already been released to the student body "adds insult to injury," the letter said.

Faculty have also criticized the search committee's process. The UCF Faculty Senate, the legislative body that serves as the voice between faculty and administrators, reportedly passed a resolution Thursday requesting a delay in the search process, according to Knight News. The resolution passed in a 33-16 vote over Zoom, according to William Self, chair of faculty senate and member of the Board of Trustees.

Self acknowledged Friday that he respected the concerns of the faculty who raised concerns but disagreed with slowing down the process, he said prior to the Friday interviews.

The resolution stemmed from an online petition started by philosophy professor Stephen Fiore, which said that it was "irresponsible to move forward with the presidential search process as scheduled." The petition has over 200 signatures as of Friday morning.

Prior to the Board of Trustees' meeting to finalize its selection Friday, Florida attorney Justin Hemlepp added his voice to those of students and faculty during a public comment.

"I encourage you all to hit pause on this while your students are gone, while most of your faculty and staff are gone," Hemlepp said.

Prior to interviews beginning in the Board of Trustees' meeting Friday, chair Beverly Seay acknowledged the search committee's over six-month process and said "we cannot put the future of the university on hold." She said that due to the spread of coronavirus, the process was done "out of order, but not differently."

Cartwright was hired at MU in May 2017, the first permanent chancellor at the university since R. Bowen Loftin resigned in 2015. He had previously served as provost and executive vice chancellor for the State University of New York System, a public university system that spanned 64 campuses and included about 1.3 million students and 90,000 employees as of 2017.

He frequently touted his vision for MU as a "trailblazer" land-grant institution for the state of Missouri. Throughout his time as chancellor, Cartwright introduced new student success and affordability initiatives, sought to boost investment and funding and oversaw MU's transition to a new budget model.

However, under Cartwright, MU has continued to struggle hiring diverse faculty, and some financial issues persist, including the athletics department operating in the red for the third consecutive year.

In his interview with the UCF search committee Wednesday, Cartwright said that MU's progress in the past few years enabled him to consider the opportunity at UCF and praised the faculty and staff around him in Missouri. He elaborated on that on Friday, insisting that he believes that "you must hire people that you know are better than you."

“We (at MU) are on track to do some amazing things, and it isn’t just because of me,” Cartwright said Wednesday. “It’s an amazing team that makes that possible. If you create the right culture, you can create a climate where people feel valued, where you think about innovation through collaboration.”

This article will be updated.

