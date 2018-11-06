MU's Gardner Signs with Agent

Thomas gardner has made it official.He will not return to the missouri tigers for his senior season,but instead enter the n-b-a draft. Gardner has signed with immortal sports and entertainment of los angelesTo represent him, thus forfeiting his collegiate status.Gardner averaged 19.7 points per game last season.He led mizzou in scoring and finished second in the big twelve. He poured in a career high 40 points in missouri's win against kansas at mizzou arena.