MU's Gardner Top Returning Scorer

In last night's 60-42 win over the UMKC Kangaroos Junior Thomas Gardner led the team in scoring once again with 17 points. B eing the top scorer is becoming a trend for Gardner. He's the team's top returning scorer. S o far this season, Gardner has led the scoring against Sam Houston State with 23 points and poured in 25 against Northwestern State.

"I understand the system and my teammates do a great job finding me, setting picks for me you know creating shots for myself," Gardner said.

It's early in the season but Gardner is second in the Big 12 averaging 24 points per game. Gardner says his dedication to the game is paying off.

"Finally my hard work is starting to pay off. I think it's just my focus and how I approach the game trying to be more efficient and consistent for my team," Gardner said.

Winning is important to Gardner, but not just for himself.

"Individually I just want to win you know, I want to do whatever I can to help my team and help my Seniors Jimmy and Kevin," Gardner said.

Gardner also led the team in rebounds against UMKC with 12. Mizzou heads to Arkansas Friday night to play the Razorbacks.