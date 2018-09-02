MU's Jesse's Hall set to reopen May 18

3 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 17 2015 Apr 17, 2015 Friday, April 17, 2015 10:50:00 AM CDT April 17, 2015 in News
By: Taylor Esler, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - MU Campus Operations showed off renovations to Jesse Hall Friday, nearly a year after they started.

Campus officials said the work was designed to increase the longevity of the mostly wood building and improve safety. The renovation added 1400 sprinklers heads and 404 smoke detectors.

Other changes include a second elevator, to satisfy ADA requirements, and new heating and cooling systems. Jesse Hall was added to the campus-wide chilled water loop that runs underground.

Karlan Seville, Communications Manager for Campus Operations, said this year was an ideal time to make renovations because Swallow Hall, the building next door, was also under construction. Seville said doing both projects at once was more efficient. She also said MU looked at doing the renovation in parts, but ultimately decided moving everyone out was the best way to get the project done.

Seville said the biggest challenge in the project was making the rennovations without disturbing Jesse Hall's historic design. The quad is on the historic registry .

The renovation cost $8.5 million to complete. Seville said the project is schedule. "At this point, all we're really doing is cleaning up."

MU Campus Operations plans to start moving staff back into Jesse Hall starting May 18, but will reopen the auditorium for this year's commencement ceremonies, which start May 15.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

Bash celebrates the end of summer
Bash celebrates the end of summer
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 5:39:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°
2pm 88°