MU's Jesse's Hall set to reopen May 18

COLUMBIA - MU Campus Operations showed off renovations to Jesse Hall Friday, nearly a year after they started.

Campus officials said the work was designed to increase the longevity of the mostly wood building and improve safety. The renovation added 1400 sprinklers heads and 404 smoke detectors.

Other changes include a second elevator, to satisfy ADA requirements, and new heating and cooling systems. Jesse Hall was added to the campus-wide chilled water loop that runs underground.

Karlan Seville, Communications Manager for Campus Operations, said this year was an ideal time to make renovations because Swallow Hall, the building next door, was also under construction. Seville said doing both projects at once was more efficient. She also said MU looked at doing the renovation in parts, but ultimately decided moving everyone out was the best way to get the project done.

Seville said the biggest challenge in the project was making the rennovations without disturbing Jesse Hall's historic design. The quad is on the historic registry .

The renovation cost $8.5 million to complete. Seville said the project is schedule. "At this point, all we're really doing is cleaning up."

MU Campus Operations plans to start moving staff back into Jesse Hall starting May 18, but will reopen the auditorium for this year's commencement ceremonies, which start May 15.