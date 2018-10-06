MU's Sigma Chi fraternity chapter suspended

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri's fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been suspended from campus pending the results of an investigation.

Last year, the fraternity was placed on probation. This did not stop Sigma Chi from participating in social activities.

Now, the fraternity is not allowed to participate in university activities, according to Christian Basi, media relations for MU. These activities include recruiting new members and involvement in homecoming activities.

A post on the university's Sigma Chi Chapter, Xi Xi's website says, "Although hazing, due to our “no freshmen in the Chapter House” policy and the newly instituted pledge program, is virtually a non-issue at Xi Xi, the encouragement of pledges to perform acts which infringe on the privacy and property of other chapters has been a divisive issue in terms of achieving Greek unity."

A spokesperson for the national Sigma Chi organization told KOMU 8 News via email, "It is an interim suspension while we work collaboratively with UM to investigate allegations of policy violations."

This is the seventh fraternity to be suspended from campus in recent years.