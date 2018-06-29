MU's The Maneater Adds New Changes This Year

COLUMBIA - After 43 years, University of Missouri's student run newspaper, The Maneater, is going from being published twice a week to only once a week. This change is to ensure more focus on website production.

"Shifting to a weekly print publication will benefit both our readers and staff," Editor-in-Chief Ted Noelker said. "It allows us to concentrate more on producing immediate content for our website and, in turn, focus on enhancing the quality of our print product."

The Maneater print version also has a new design this year featuring a more modern design with different visuals and content variation. The Maneater staff said they are excited for this new change in a news release sent out by the publication.

The Maneater will be available in Speakers Circle on MU's campus Wednesday afternoon.