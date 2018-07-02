MU safety programs receive insurance company grants

COLUMBIA - State Farm Insurance awarded $141,000 to several programs at the University of Missouri Wednesday.

The money will support five MU programs:

The Fire Rescue Training Institute, $58,000

ThinkFirst Missouri, $25,000

Trulaske College of Business Risk Management and Insurance Program, $25,000

Frank L. Mitchell, Jr., MD Trauma Center for Motor Vehicle Crash Outreach, $18,000

College of Human Environmental Sciences Personal Financial Planning Department, $15,000

In a news release, Bill Roundtree, State Farm Vice President of Agency Sales for Missouri said:

“The programs we’re supporting underscore the state-wide impact of MU. From helping rural fire departments better protect their communities and aiding at-risk teen and senior drivers, to educating the financial professionals of the future, these MU programs are making a difference in communities across Missouri.”

State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Kevin Gamble said the focus of the grants this year is safety of various kinds and financial education across the state of Missouri.

"Safety, education and community development are the topics areas for our grant program," he said. "MU, it comes up with a lot of great programs that fit those areas."

This is the first year ThinkFirst Missouri was included in the grant funds.

"One of the leaders from State Farm attended one of our prevention programs," ThinkFirst Missouri director Michelle Gibler said. "He was in the audience, and as he learned about the program, he thought to himself 'This is a good match.'"

She said the organization is very excited and honored that State Farm chose its project to partner with.

Kevin Zumwalt, director of the Fire and Rescue Training Institute, said this is the fifth year they have received funding from the State Farm grant.

"This is really beneficial," he said. "This is going to provide nine classes of each of the two courses we offer within the grant program around the state."

The grant presented Wednesday brings State Farm's total contributions to the "Mizzou: Our Time to Lead" campaign to more than $1.3 million.

According to the news release, MU is the largest single Missouri recipient of State Farm grant funding.