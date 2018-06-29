MU School of Law Announces New Dean

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Law has a new dean.

Provost Brian Foster announced Monday that Gary Myers, associate dean for research and professor of law at the Univerisity of Mississippi School of Law, will officially begin serving as dean for the MU Law school on Aug. 15.

Myers replaces M. Lawrence Dessem, who is on sabbatical in the fall and will be teaching MU's London Law Consortium in the spring.

Myers graduated with honors from Duke University School of Law and received his bachelor's degree in economics from New York University.

His accolades include Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law at the Loyola University School of Law in 2008, Visiting Professor of Law at the Tulane University School of Law in 2001 and Visiting Associate Professor of Law at the College of William and Mary School of Law in 1999.