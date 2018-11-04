MU School of Medicine announces gift to "Stop the Bleed"

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine announced Friday it received a $100,000 gift to purchase and place "Stop the Bleed" kits throughout the MU campus to used in emergency situations.

The gift is from Marilyn Mitchell, the wife of Frank L. Mitchell Jr., MD, who pioneered trauma medicine in Columbia during his career. Trauma surgeons who are faculty from the School of Medicine’s Division of Acute Care Surgery will train students on how to use the kits.

"On behalf of everyone here at the University of Missouri, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to Marilyn Mitchell for this generous gift," said Alexander Cartwright, University of Missouri chancellor. "The bleeding control kits will add an important layer to the safety and security measures already in place."

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that encourages and empowers bystanders to help a person with a bleeding emergency. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss in as few as five minutes. Therefore, it is important to stop the bleeding very quickly. Stop the Bleed kits contain the materials a bystander needs to stop someone from losing too much blood.

"It's easy to equate the 'Stop the Bleed' movement with potential violence," said Jeffrey Coughenour, MD, medical director of the Frank L. Mitchell Jr., MD, Trauma Center at MU Health Care. "But in reality it is much more likely that a non-violent incident such as a weather event or accident will cause a bleeding injury on campus. No matter the cause, these kits are a vitally important tool to allow a bystander to help save lives."

The gift funded 125 kits that were placed throughout the MU campus including Faurot Field and Mizzou Arena. Members of MU's Environmental Health and Safety department installed the kits next to automatic external defibrillators. MU students are invited to take a free, one-hour training course to learn how to use the kits.

"I wanted to do something that supports trauma care in Columbia," said Marilyn Mitchell. "My husband, Frank, had a long career as a physician who specialized in trauma care here at the University of Missouri Health Care. He was dedicated to improving pre-hospital care and outcomes following injury. This gift is in line with Frank's mission."

Any student who wishes to take the free, one-hour training course can contact Kassie Campbell at campbellkr@health.missouri.edu or (573) 882-1535.