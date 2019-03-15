MU School of Medicine dean announces resignation

COLUMBIA - Patrice "Patrick" Delafontaine has resigned from his position as dean of the MU School of Medicine.

University of Missouri Provost, Latha Ramchand announced Delafontaine's resignation Friday. Steven Zweig, professor and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine will serve as interim dean.

“We appreciate all the work that Dean Delafontaine has done over the past several years to strengthen the School of Medicine,” Ramchand said.

During Delafontaine's time at the School of Medicine, the school advanced its educational, research and patient care missions. The number of incoming class size expanded as well.

“I’ve been honored to serve as the dean of this outstanding institution,” Delafontaine said in a press release from the university. “I’m proud of our accomplishments and that we have built a strong foundation for the future. I’ll be working with the provost and the interim leadership to ensure a smooth transition.”

Delafontaine's resignation is effective on March 31.