MU School of Music receives $2.5 million donation
COLUMBIA - A longtime supporter of the Mizzou New Music Initiative at the School of Music is donating $2.5 million to continue the program over the next three years.
Sinquefield Charitable Foundation announced Thursday the funds will send student composers to the Missouri International Composers Festival, support graduate student assistantships and support the program's faculty and staff. It will also provide two full-tuition scholarships each year, to which MU is matching the $300,000 portion designated for a total of $600,000.
The Mizzou New Music Initiative was created a decade ago with intentions to support aspiring student composers that plan to pursue careers as professional musicians.
