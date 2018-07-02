MU Scientist Hiring Stirs Controversy

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri farm groups are crying foul over the recent hiring of a University of Missouri scientist whose research is paid for by animal rights activists.

Nicholas Genovese joined the university's flagship campus in Columbia as a visiting scholar earlier this month. His research involves artificial meat created in laboratories from animal tissues.

R. Michael Roberts is a prominent university biologist and stem cell researcher who is supervising Genovese. He says the scientist is not a university employee but is paid through a three-year grant from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Genovese declined comment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri hog producers are upset over Genovese's new role on campus.