MU sees enrollment increase, record retention rates despite pandemic

COLUMBIA – MU released 2020 enrollment numbers Thursday that show an overall increase from last fall.

MU saw a 3.5% increase in overall enrollment from fall 2019, according to a news release, for a total of 31,105 students. MU’s overall retention rate of freshmen returning as sophomores this year is 89.4%, marking the highest rate on record. The previous record rate was 87.6% last fall. MU’s six-year graduation rate is 73%, also a university record.

Retention among Black students reached a record-high of 86.0%, and the six-year graduation rate for Black students is 62.3%. Both represent increases over previous years.

Maurice Gipson, vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, said the improved numbers reflect the university’s commitment to supporting all students, according to the news release.

“One of the things that has impressed me about the University of Missouri — from the administrators to the faculty to the staff — is the university-wide commitment to work toward creating an inclusive university that is devoted to student success,” Gipson said in the release. “These records are an indication that we are making strong progress.”