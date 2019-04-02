MU Sends off Seniors in Style

COLUMBIA - Mizzou seniors will be celebrating the end of their college careers and entrance into the real world Thursday at the annual Senior Send Off.

The Mizzou Alumni Association and Alumni Association Student Board will be celebrating the graduating class of 2012 at the annual Tiger Prowl. This is the symbolic exit through the MU columns, walking away from Jesse Hall and toward the "real world." As freshman, the students run through the columns toward Jesse Hall to enter Mizzou.

There will be games, live entertainment, and food.