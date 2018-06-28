MU Set to Host 102nd Annual Homecoming

COLUMBIA - Mizzou is set to kick off its annual Homecoming celebration Friday with family friendly events to follow all weekend.

Click here to see photo gallery.

The Reynold Alumni center will host a Homecoming "Check In" from noon to 5 Friday where people can purchase homecoming merchandise and pick up more information about the weekend.

Friday afternoon families are invited to take a trip through America's favorite cities in Greek Town. The MU Greek community has been working on the skits and sets for campus decorations all semester. The decorations will be open from 6 until 9:30 p.m. and will be displayed all throughout Greek Town.

Following campus decorations, a spirit rally will be held from 9:30 until 11 p.m. in front of the MU Student Center on Rollins. Marching Mizzou and guest speakers will be part of the rally as well.

The annual Homecoming Parade throughout downtown Columbia will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will feature different organizations from the University of Missouri.

Homecoming weekend will wrap up at Faurot Field where the number five ranked Missouri Tiger Football team will take on South Carolina. Kick off is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the events and schedules for Homecoming weekend can be found on the Mizzou Alumni Website.