MU Sets Timeline for University Village Demolition

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri set a timeline Thursday for the demolition of the University Village Apartments. The university announced March 12 the complex would close June 30.

A university spokesperson said Thursday, bidding will open June 12 for companies to work on the demolition. Demolition work is expected to begin on the site in mid-July or early August. The total cost of the project will be about $1.7 million.

On February 22 a portion of a walkway collapsed during an early morning evacuation of a building there, killing Columbia firefighter Lt. Bruce Britt. Questions about safety regulations were raised after the incident and the University of Missouri had all of its buildings inspected. The investigation following the incident revealed "very questionable" framing on several walkways at the complex.

MU said in March the university would tear down the facility because of the cost of renovations and future maintenance and in light of the February 22 incident.