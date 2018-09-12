MU Shutting Down Tara Apartment Balconies

COLUMBIA - The engineering firm hired to inspect all campus buildings told the University of Missouri it wants to take a closer look at the balconies at Tara Apartments.

Tara Apartments are located on Ashland Road near Stadium Boulevard. MU said the balconies will be closed off beginning tomorrow as a precaution. Crews will use ladders and lifts to take a close look at the safety of the balconies.

The apartments house graduate students and families. MU said most of the inspections of campus buildings have been completed.

Tara residents were told via email to remove any personal items so inspections can begin.

The inspections follow the University Village apartment complex collapse on Feb. 22 that killed Columbia fireman Lt. Bruce Britt.