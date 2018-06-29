MU Shuttle Buses are Crowded

COLUMBIA - It's early Thursday morning and crowds of off-campus MU students are waiting for the bus.



Columbia Transit buses on the Black and Gold routes are contracted by popular apartment complexes like, The Reserve and Campus Lodge, to shuttle students to and from campus.



Only into the first week of classes, students are bothered by the frequent overflow of passengers on morning buses.

"Well it is annoying when you have to get here 15 minutes earlier than everyone else because you just want to be able to sit down on the bus in the morning," said Jenny Peterson, MU student.



Some students say they wake up as early as 8 a.m. to make their 11 a.m. classes.

Drew Brooks, Transportation Supervisor for Columbia Transit says he wishes he could buy more buses, but there is not enough funding.



The Black and Gold routes experienced a nearly 50 percent increase in passengers this year.



If the MU student population continues to grow then so will the number of riders.



For now, all students can do is wake up early or squeeze onto that 9:40 a.m. bus before it is filled to capacity.

