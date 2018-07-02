MU Signs Agreement with Indian Educational Institution

Monday, October 10 2011
By: University of Missouri

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials announced today a five-year agreement with K.S.R. Educational Institutions of India that will promote advanced research and training in nanomedicine and nanotechnology.

"We are very excited about the opportunities with K.S.R., an affiliation of 16 institutions of higher education in Tamil Nadu, India," said Rob Duncan, MU vice chancellor for research. "K.S.R. has the same commitment to deliver quality education to people committed to advancing their quality of life. By expanding our mutual effort into nanomedicine, technology and other disciplines, we will strengthen the collaboration between two of the great democracies of the world."

The agreement between MU and K.S.R. stipulates that a joint facility will be developed in India, and the two entities will exchange scientists for joint teaching, training and research programs. Qualified students will be encouraged to enroll in the other institution's academic programs. The two institutions will collaborate on research funding opportunities, and jointly host national and international nanotechnology and nanomedicine conferences.

"While we have very good capabilities here at MU, K.S.R. has an excellent facility for the development of new research materials," said Raghuraman Kannan, assistant professor of radiology and Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Distinguished Professor of Cancer Research in the MU School of Medicine, who will be leading the effort at MU. "In turn, K.S.R. does not have a medical school, so they can send their best students here to learn about our nanomedicine discovery and application efforts."

Nanotechnology is the future of treating illness, Kannan said. Nanomedicine includes the development of nanosensors that can detect harmful bacteria or microbes.
"On behalf of K.S.R., I am sure that with the guidance of the University of Missouri, we will be able to explore our mutual areas of interest," said V. Rajendran, K.S.R. vice chancellor of research.

"We have had an excellent interaction with the university's department of biomedicine and mechanical engineering, and we are looking forward to extending these programs for our students," said R. Srinivasan, K.S.R. executive director and vice chancellor of international programs.

K.S.R. is a group of educational institutions run by K.S.R. Educational & Charitable Trust in Tamil Nadu, India. It is established by Lion Dr. K. S. Rangasamy, a well-known industrialist and philanthropist. The K.S.R. Group of Institutions are situated on 400 acres and provide education for all age groups, from kindergarten to doctoral degrees in arts, science, business management, technical education, teaching, engineering, technology and dental medicine. K.S.R. has approximately 23,000 students.

