MU Softball Black and Gold Game Set for University Field

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri softball program will host its annual Black & Gold Exhibition Game on Saturday, Feb. 9 at University Field, beginning at 2 p.m. The contest will be Tiger fans' first opportunity to see the 2013 squad in action. MU enters the season ranked seventh in the county in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

Mizzou returns 15 letterwinners from last season's squad that posted a 47-14 record and advanced to the program's fifth-straight NCAA Super Regional. The squad is led into its first season of Southeastern Conference action by its senior in the circle - two-time All-American and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Chelsea Thomas. Returning teammates Corrin Genovese (SS), Mackenzie Sykes (utilty), Nicole Hudson (3B), Jenna Marston (C) and Kelsea Roth (1B) also earned conference recognition in 2012.

MU begins the 2013 schedule at UC Santa Barbara's Gaucho Classic from Feb. 15-17. The Tigers face the host Gauchos and Fresno State twice and also face San Diego during the event.

Mizzou hosts SEC foe Texas A&M for its opening home contests of the season from March 8-10.

In the event of adverse weather conditions, a change in location/start time could occur for the Black & Gold Game.