MU Softball Changes Plans for Season Opener

4 years 9 months 6 days ago Wednesday, February 12 2014 Feb 12, 2014 Wednesday, February 12, 2014 8:55:00 PM CST February 12, 2014 in Sports
By: Jonathan Casey, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team will not start off its season in the Jacksonville (Fla.) University Tournament as scheduled. Due to weather conditions, Mizzou will now play in the Baylor's Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas.

The tournament starts for the Tigers as they take on UAB Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m. On the second day of action, Missouri faces Drake at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, and finishes the tournament against No. 16 Baylor at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Mizzou's first game at University Field will be against Kentucky on March 14.

