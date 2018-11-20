MU Softball Changes Plans for Season Opener

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team will not start off its season in the Jacksonville (Fla.) University Tournament as scheduled. Due to weather conditions, Mizzou will now play in the Baylor's Getterman Classic in Waco, Texas.

The tournament starts for the Tigers as they take on UAB Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m. On the second day of action, Missouri faces Drake at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, and finishes the tournament against No. 16 Baylor at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Mizzou's first game at University Field will be against Kentucky on March 14.