MU Softball Clinches NCAA Berth

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball team clinched its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth Saturday with a win over the Iowa State Cyclones. This win, combined with the Baylor victory over Texas, gave the Tigers their first Big 12 Conference championship since 1997.

The Tigers are in action in the first round of regional play against Illinois State at home this Friday. This is the fourth time the two have met, with Mizzou sweeping the first three games. A win Friday sends Mizzou to super regionals which is the last stop on the way to the College World Series.