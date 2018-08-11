MU Softball Coach Leaves for New Mexico

Welcome back... The missouri softball program is looking for a new coach... Ty singleton is leaving mizzou for new mexico...It's up to a-d mike alden to find a replacement for singleton...He led the tigers for the past four seasons... Picking up a 130-and-88 overall record... Including 3 straight trips to the ncaa tournament... Singleton won the big 12 coach of the year award in 2003... Coach says the decision to go to new mexico was easy... For family and peronal aspirations... Singleton leaves a team that didn't go to the ncaa tournament... And finished only 26-and-27.