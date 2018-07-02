MU Softball No. 7 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Missouri softball ranks No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA softball Top 25 preseason poll released Tuesday. This makes the fourth consecutive season the team has been ranked in the Top 10.

The Tigers are joined by three other SEC squads in the Top 10: No. Alabama, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Georgia. Three other teams, twelth-ranked LSU, No. 15 Florida and No. 17 Texas A&M also come into the season ranked in the poll.

Missouri returns 15 players from the 2012 squad, with a 47-14 record last season.

On Jan. 22, The Tigers were also ranked No. 8 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I preseason poll.