MU Softball seeks third trip to WCWS

7 years 1 month 17 hours ago Saturday, May 28 2011 May 28, 2011 Saturday, May 28, 2011 6:53:00 PM CDT May 28, 2011 in Tiger Talk
By: Matt Weatherford
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Softball Team will resume its quest for their third trip to the Women's College World Series, when Mizzou hosts Washington tonight.

Tiger infielder Cat Lee says this game is more than just about softball.

Today on Twitter, Lee said:"Few times in our lives do we really get the chance to achieve a feat dedicated to a cause much bigger than ourselves. Playing for one state."

Lee of course, was referencing efforts to help the people in Joplin. "I enjoy every moment. We've probably spent every night together this entire week which we usually do," said Lee, "but now that we're out of school we've just been taking over Columbia one night at a time. No, not really."

The players say they're bonding during postseason play.

Mizzou junior outfielder Ashley Fleming said, "This is the best time of the year. No classes, don't have to worry about schoolwork and just come out here for a couple hours and have fun doing what we love to do playing softball and relax. And I love sleeping in so...."

The game tonight starts at 8 p.m against Washington on ESPN2.

 

