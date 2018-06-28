MU Softball, Tiger Scholarship Fund receive $3.1M donation

COLUMBIA — The Missouri softball team wrapped up fall camp a few weeks ago, but is in the news in mid-November because of a big donation to the program.

Mizzou Athletics announced the program has received a $3.1 million estate gift with funds to be split evenly between the softball team and the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

This is the latest in a string of recent gifts to Mizzou Athletics. In the last two months, Mizzou has received about $20 million to go towards the construction of a new football facility in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium.

Coach Ehren Earleywine and the Tigers softball team begin the 2017 campaign in February, with the schedule still to be announced