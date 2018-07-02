MU Spikes KU in Volleyball

Kansas kept the first half of game one close until Missouri went on a 12-2 run and grabbed a commanding 26-16 lead. The Tigers captured the first game due in large part to an efficent offensive attack and stifling defense. Missouri recorded a .438 hitting percentage while limiting KU to a .074 attacking percentage.

Game two featured the Jawhawks leaping to an early lead. The Tigers regained their composure, however, and did not trail after Jayhawk OH Megan Hill committed an attacking error which let MU tie the game at five.

Missouri never trailed in game three en route to its 11th straight home victory. Wilson notched six of her kills in the final game and RS freshman Lei Wang tallied 15 assists.

The Tigers hit an astounding .421 throughout the match and held the Jayhawks to a .187 attacking percentage. Kansas has not been able to knock off Missouri in nearly 3 years, as the Jayhawks have won only one game out of the past 4 matches.

The Tigers play the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames this Saturday.