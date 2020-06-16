MU staff members push for more communication with the University

COLUMBIA – A group of MU staff members gathered outside of the MU General Services Building on Monday to protest the University’s job cuts.

They brought signs and circled the building while chanting the phrases, “No justice, no peace,” and “What’s outrageous? Poverty wages.”

Staff members say they feel they have not received clear communication from their employer about the future of their jobs.



Randy Wallace, a custodian who works in the veterinary school buildings, says he’s not sure if his job is safe.

“I think it’s a stressful situation to put us in, to come here and work with no one to come to us and tell us anything," he said. "All we hear is bits and pieces of what’s going on."

Medical buildings and their personnel on MU’s campus have been crucial for treating patients during the pandemic, but Wallace says their treatment as essential workers over the past three months has been poor.

“We were only given one mask a week," Wallace said. "That’s what I was told. That they don’t have enough masks for everybody so we had to use the same mask the whole week."

Other protestors spoke about how the University’s job cuts also impact the current racial justice movement. They pointed out how many of the MU staff members that are facing possible layoffs are Black, Latino or members of other minority groups.

Wallace says he feels betrayed by the University after the dedication he and his coworkers have shown.

“With all the loyalty we have shown these people, they have no regards for our lives,” he said.

Staff members like Wallace participated in the protest to push the University to be more open with its employees. Wallace believes that better communication would allow staff to plan ahead in the event that the University does cut their jobs.

Wallace said he was told he would be able to work his job until he retires, but now he doesn’t know if that’s the case. He says he currently doesn’t have a backup plan, so standing up for his job is the best he can do for now.

“I just have to get out here and do what I have to do. This was my life. They pulled my life away from me.”

(Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Wallace's place of work. He is a custodian who works in MU's Veterinary School.)