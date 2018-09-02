MU, Stephens College Arsonist Requests Attorney's Dismissal

COLUMBIA - Convicted arsonist Christpher Kelley wants new counsel. Kelley submitted a letter to the judge requesting he represent himself at his upcoming sentencing hearing. In a letter obtained by KOMU 8 News, Kelley said, "I intend to excercise my Sixth Amendment right to self-representation and am prepared for a Faretta hearing immediately." Kelley_Counsel_Request.pdf

Kelley's court appointed attorney, Troy Stabenow said, "I am not in a position to comment." Stabenow still represents Kelley until the judge grants Kelley's request to represent himself.

Kelley will now wait for a judge to approve his request to relieve Stabenow of his duties and represent himself.

Kelley was convicted on federal arson charges. A jury found Kelley guilty of setting fires on the University of Missouri campus and at Stephens College. Kelley set the 2011 fires at Audrey Webb Child Study Center at Stephens College, and Ellis Library on the University of Missouri campus. Damage is estimated at about $1 million.

Kelley faces up to 40 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole on each count, plus a fine of up to $500,000.