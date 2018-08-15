MU student arrested for anti-Semitic remarks in residence hall
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Police arrested an MU student Tuesday for his involvement with the anti-Semitic remarks found in a stairwell of Mark Twain Residence Hall.
MUPD said officers arrested 18-year-old Bradley Becker for second-degree property damage, which is a class D felony.
Graffiti containing swastikas and threatening language was found on the ground floor of a stairwell in Mark Twain on April 8 and April 10.
Becker was in the Boone County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a $4,500 bond.
