MU student arrested for making terrorist threat on social media

COLUMBIA – University of Missouri police said Tuesday they arrested an MU student around 8 p.m. Monday for making a terrorist threat.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Nathan Benz for making a terrorist threat on the social media site Yik Yak.

Interim Chancellor Hank Foley said Tuesday at no time during the investigation was Benz's threat considered credible.

Because users post anonymously to Yik Yak, MUPD said it served the social media site with a search warrant in order to identify Benz.

“Safety is our no. 1 priority, and we will not tolerate threats to the peace of our campus,” MUPD Chief Doug Schwandt said. “This is the second threat that we have investigated on Yik Yak in the past two months that has resulted in an arrest.”

In November, MUPD arrested 19-year-old Hunter M. Park for making threats to the MU campus on Yik Yak.

"I’m once again extremely grateful for the fast work of the MUPD," Foley said.

