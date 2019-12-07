MU student arrested for sexual assault at residence hall

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged a man with sodomy on Thursday after a reported sexual assault at an MU residence hall.

Justin Clark, 19, is in the Boone County jail, with bond set at $50,000.

According to MU police, officers learned about the assault Wednesday afternoon. The victim said she was assaulted by Clark in a residence hall. University officials confirmed to KOMU that Clark is a student.

According to court documents, the victim said Clark sent her several messages over Snapchat, asking to "hang out," each of which she denied. In one case, Clark allegedly made a sexually explicit comment, which the victim said she ignored.

Early the next morning, around 2:30 a.m., the victim said Clark messaged her, saying he'd locked himself out of his room and needed a place to stay. The victim told her roommate Clark could come in, but that she didn't want anything to do with him.

The probable cause statement said when he arrived, Clark started to kiss the victim and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she tried to stop him, then said she needed to go to the bathroom. Clark left soon after.

When police talked to Clark, they said he admitted to trying to kiss the victim and touch her sexually, and said the victim didn't give any indication she was willing.

Officers arrested Clark and booked him into jail. No court date has been set.