MU student charged with raping woman in January

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the University of Missouri on Thursday on suspicion of rape.

Prosecutors have charged Giovanni Hawver, 21, with rape and sodomy after an incident in late January. Hawver is in the Boone County jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to court documents, the victim told police Hawver took her to his apartment, where he raped her "while [she] was incapable of consenting due to extreme intoxication. The woman said she'd had several alcoholic drinks, to the point of vomiting several times while with Hawver, and "described experiencing losses of memory during this time frame."

The probable cause statement said video surveillance showed Hawver carrying the victim over his shoulder into his apartment building. At one point, another person helped Hawver get the victim up from the floor. Police said the victim looked to be "heavily intoxicated." They added Hawver appeared "to be in control of all his movements at the time."

During a later phone call between Hawver and the victim, according to court documents, Hawver said he was worried about whether the victim "told anyone he had 'taken advantage' of her.

The probable cause statement said Hawver and the victim had never met before the night of the incident.